– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther confirmed that he signed a new WWE contract late last year, getting a tour bus as part of the deal. He also praised WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, crediting him for saving pro wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on signing a new WWE contract and getting a tour bus: “I signed a new contract and [A tour bus] was part it. I asked for that. What you don’t ask for, you don’t get.”

On when he signed his new contract: “End of last year.”

His thoughts on working for Triple H and how he saved pro wrestling: “I would say, to a degree, and obviously he’s my boss and I’m in a very good position in the company right now, but I think to a certain degree that he saved professional wrestling to a big degree. I remember when I started in 2005. All the Europeans trying to get into WWE was such a mystery about it. Who to talk to and what to do. It seemed so far away and such an unrealistic point to achieve. Hunter was the one who pushed for opening that world to WWE and created so much jobs and opportunities back then for so many of the European guys.”

On how Triple H opened the floodgates for wrestling outside of WWE: “He opened the floodgates for the wrestling world outside of WWE, and I think the change has been very positive. It was a big achievement. The business changed since then and it changed to the better. It’s the hottest that it is right now. It all started back then when he started NXT and started working more with guys the work the indies and stuff like that. I’ve always had a really good relationship with Hunter.”

Gunther has been World Heavyweight Champion for 248 days, winning the title from Damian Priest in August 2024. He will defend the belt against Jey Uso next weekend at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.