Triple H Says Brock Lesnar Is ‘Not Gone From WWE’

During the WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the status of Brock Lesnar, who was implicated (but not named) in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE.

The lawsuit alleges that Vince McMahon used Janel Grant sexually to keep “a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract.” Lesnar was reportedly removed from WWE creative plans after the lawsuit.

Triple H’s comments are below.

“At one point, there was a conversation with Brock about Royal Rumble, quite a long time ago,” Triple H said (h/t Fightful). “Right now, Brock is at home being Brock. We’ll see where that leads to from here. His status is the same as it has been before. Brock is not gone from WWE. He’s just home being Brock.”