Cody Rhodes Reflects On Mindset When He Left AEW For WWE

Cody Rhodes recently looked back at his exit from AEW to join WWE and his mindset as he contemplated the move. Rhodes appeared on Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker and was asked if he had foreseen that things would work out as they did when he left AEW.

“Not that I had it in mind, but you do have to be kind of like Batman,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “In a sense that you have to have a plan for the plan for the next plan, and the road looked like it was heading that way. Also, at the time, I really was torn. One thing was my baby, and something that I’ve very much loved, and was part of its inception and the origin, and was so lucky to have those guys with me be part of that. But then the other is your destiny calling you, fate, and what you do next. That was just a tricky spot to be in, and incredibly, I’m never gonna forget it, Brandi told me, and I almost get choked up thinking about it, but she just said,’ Be careful what you wish for.’ Then what I wished for, plus a million, came true. But that was a heck of a day.”

He continued, “I think I was speaking a little bit out of turn, saying, ‘You’re not going to believe it,’ because that could have been anything. That could have just been wrestling being wrestling. It could have been anything. But I’m happy that my words were correct in the sense that it was going to be a move that was good for the industry.”