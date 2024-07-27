wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe Defeats Roderick Strong, Retains World Title At ROH Death Before Dishonor
Mark Briscoe remains your ROH World Champion after defeating Roderick Strong at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Briscoe defeated Strong on tonight’s show to retain the title, defeating Strong with the Froggy Bow. You can see highlights below.
Briscoe’s World Title reign stands at 113 days, having won the title from Eddie Kingston at Supercard of Honor in April.
This #ROH World Title fight has spilled into the crowd!
Watch #ROHDBD LIVE on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@roderickstrong | @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/qlHoDfYG9K
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2024
Trading shots in the middle of the ring!
Watch #ROHDBD LIVE on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@roderickstrong | @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/VJFKAa5eUj
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2024
