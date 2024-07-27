wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe Defeats Roderick Strong, Retains World Title At ROH Death Before Dishonor

July 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mark Briscoe ROH Death Before Dishonor Image Credit: ROH

Mark Briscoe remains your ROH World Champion after defeating Roderick Strong at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Briscoe defeated Strong on tonight’s show to retain the title, defeating Strong with the Froggy Bow. You can see highlights below.

Briscoe’s World Title reign stands at 113 days, having won the title from Eddie Kingston at Supercard of Honor in April.

