wrestling / News
Beth Phoenix Reportedly No Longer Under WWE Contract
July 26, 2024 | Posted by
Beth Phoenix is reportedly no longer under contract with WWE. According to PWInsider, multiple sources have confirmed that the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer under contract and is thus a free agent.
Phoenix last competed for WWE at Elimination Chamber in February of 2023. She had a run before that as a commentator on NXT that lasted from May through September of 2019.
Phoenix is the wife of AEW star Adam Copeland.