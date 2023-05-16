Anna Jay Never Imagined She’d Get to Meet or Work With Chris Jericho

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, Anna Jay discussed the Four Pillars World Title Match at AEW Double or Nothing and getting to work with Chris Jericho in the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Anna Jay on her prediction for the World Title match at AEW Double or Nothing: “Well, this is hard to say, because I’m in [the Jericho Appreciation Society and] we’ve got Sammy Guevara, [an] incredible talent. Then we’ve got Jungle Boy, who, obviously, I am rooting for behind the scenes a little bit. But then you have the obvious [winner], MJF. I don’t really see him losing this, but you never know. I’m pulling for someone else, but it’ll be a great match regardless.”

On being a fan of Chris Jericho: “I just never thought I would meet him, let alone get to work with him and be in a faction with him, so it’s been really cool.”