Announcement on Impact’s AXS TV Timeslot Expected Shortly
September 24, 2019 | Posted by
– An announcement on which timeslot Impact Wrestling will occupy on AXS TV is set to be made very soon. PWInsider reports that the announcement is expected to come in the next couple of days, and that AXS has moved Dan Rather’s show from Tuesday to Wednesday which makes Tuesday the likely choice.
The site notes that the Impact series won’t debut on AXS until after Bound For Glory, but that other Impact programming will appear earlier in the month of October.
