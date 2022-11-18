Anthony Bowens Wearing Arm Sling In New Photo

It looks as if The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens may be dealing with an injury, at least according to a photo he posted online. The co-AEW World Tag Team Champion shared a photo to Twitter on Thursday of himself at Rolling Stone with his arm in a sling, captioning the post:

“Dropped by Rolling Stone earlier today. The only high point of a tough day”

It was reported earlier today that Bowens may have aggravated his shoulder during his match with Swerve Strickland on last night’s Dynamite. It was noted that it’s not clear whether it is a legit injury or something being worked into the story for their feud with Swerve In Our Glory. Acclaimed will defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at Full Gear on Saturday.