Anthony Bowens Reveals When He Will Rap For The Acclaimed’s Entrance

The Acclaimed’s entrance is pretty set in stone by now: Max Caster raps, while Anthony Bowens names the city and hits the catchphrases. However, that could change at some point. In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (via Fightful), Bowens said that he will be the one that raps when a show falls on April Fool’s Day. That would be in 2026, as April 1 falls on a Wednesday that year.

He said: “Max and I have said that if a show lands on April Fool’s Day then we would trade spots. I have been mortified. I don’t think it happens until 2027 or something. I got really nervous. I hope it’s not next year. If that day comes around, I will force myself to do it. I am an entertainer and I am confident in myself that I can figure out something that would be fun. I am more interested to see Max yell to town and scream all of my catchphrases because I almost lose my voice every night doing it. I want to see if he can really dig down deep and belt it out.“