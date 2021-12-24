Anthony Ogogo Reportedly Had Heat Over Social Media Shots at Jonathan Gresham

AEW’s Anthony Ogogo reportedly had some heat among other talent over the recent shots he made toward ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham on social media. As reported earlier this month, Ogogo took to Twitter to make a swipe at Gresham after he won the World Championship at ROH Final Battle, writing:

“Super cute that Jonathan Gresham was the last ever ROH Champ, kinda reminds me when Hornswoggle was the last ever cruiserweight champ. Congrats kiddo.”

Ogogo continued the whole thing by responding to some shots back by Jordynne Grace, and Fightful Select reports that several members of the roster at this week’s tapings said that they didn’t look favorably on the comments, especially once Gresham and Grace specified that they weren’t part of some angle being worked.

One talent said that they didn’t believe Ogogo’s comments were serious and that he was trying to start an angle with Gresham as he was about to be a free agent, but that by the time Gresham made clear he wasn’t in on it Ogogo was in too deep. It is not clear if anyone inside the company spoke directly with Ogogo about it, and it’s not said to be a substantial level of heat.

Most people the site spoke to noted that Gresham is well-respected in the industry and should have been given a heads up if someone was going to try to work an angle with him, though others noted that they prefer not to be brought in on such situations on social media so that they can have genuine reactions and responses. It isn’t believed that this is anything that can’t be fixed or resolved, or at least forgotten about. Most that know Gresham personally figure that he will handle it person to person.