Anthony Ogogo Takes Shot at Jonathan Gresham After ROH Final Battle

Anthony Ogogo took the opportunity that was ROH Final Battle to get some heat off of Jonathan Gresham. As Saturday’s show, Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to win the ROH World Championship.

On Sunday afternoon, Ogogo posted to Twitter to swipe at Gresham and ROH, posting:

“Super cute that Jonathan Gresham was the last ever ROH Champ, kinda reminds me when Hornswoggle was the last ever cruiserweight champ. Congrats kiddo.”

The comment drew the attention of Gresham’s wife Jordynne Grace, and the two began quite the rapid-fire Twitter feud. Josh Alexander and Swoggle also weighed in on the situation, as you can see below:

Super cute that @TheJonGresham was the last ever ROH champ, kinda reminds me when Hornswoggle was the last ever cruiserweight champ. Congrats kiddo. — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 12, 2021

Did you get to the hammer lock part of training yet or are you still at the wrist lock? https://t.co/aAVeAKgN5y — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 12, 2021

Sorry darling, who are you? Hammer locks are child’s play, that’s why Gresham can do them. I’m at the knocking mf’s out and becoming the best athlete turned wrestler there’s ever been, part! Smooches 😘. https://t.co/qp8Yeud7sk — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 12, 2021

I know you know who I am. Weren’t you disappointed when you heard I was married? 😩😩😩 https://t.co/L3B2TlVITV — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 12, 2021

He tried, I had to ban him! https://t.co/4i1fyYjOcW — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 12, 2021

You two should should be celebrating the ‘big’ title win. Have fun, just don’t let Lil Bill chew bubblegum, ya know because he’s a 35 year old that wears braces 🤣 🙈. https://t.co/FH7MjuCAJQ pic.twitter.com/LQwYATS0LK — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 12, 2021

Retweet this if you think Lil Bill could outwrestle Anthony Nogogo https://t.co/jICS0IceM7 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 12, 2021

Jon Gresham is apparently 5’4” I never knew that. I’ve wrestled him a bunch of times and still had to google it. You know why? Because it doesn’t matter. He’s the best wrestler I’ve ever shared a ring with. The best. Oh he’s also a professional & humble person. Ok I’m done — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) December 13, 2021