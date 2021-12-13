wrestling / News

Anthony Ogogo Takes Shot at Jonathan Gresham After ROH Final Battle

December 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Anthony Ogogo AEW

Anthony Ogogo took the opportunity that was ROH Final Battle to get some heat off of Jonathan Gresham. As Saturday’s show, Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to win the ROH World Championship.

On Sunday afternoon, Ogogo posted to Twitter to swipe at Gresham and ROH, posting:

“Super cute that Jonathan Gresham was the last ever ROH Champ, kinda reminds me when Hornswoggle was the last ever cruiserweight champ. Congrats kiddo.”

The comment drew the attention of Gresham’s wife Jordynne Grace, and the two began quite the rapid-fire Twitter feud. Josh Alexander and Swoggle also weighed in on the situation, as you can see below:

