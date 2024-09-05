Arn Anderson Appreciates Tony Khan Giving Brock His Start, Thought It Was Too Soon At the Time

Arn Anderson recently shared his thoughts on Brock Anderson getting his debut on AEW TV, saying he appreciates Tony Khan giving him his start. Brock debuted on the June 18th, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, and Arn spoke about the debut and more with Foundation Radio. You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Fightful:

On Brock getting his start in AEW: “Thanks to Tony Khan for giving him his start and I appreciate it. At the time, I thought it’s too soon. He hasn’t had enough experience off television and the smaller venues. Just wrestling school where he was trained. I felt like he needed more of that. But Tony was the boss. He said, ‘Well, let’s debut him tonight.’ That happened just like that one afternoon. We had no knowledge of it. Cody (Rhodes) comes to me, he says, ‘Tony wants to talk to you. You got a minute?’ (Tony) goes, ‘Want to debut Brock tonight?’ Well, what do you say? No? I mean, are you kidding me? We already owe him for providing an alternative in the wrestling industry. What I’m going to say, no to the guy?”

On Bron getting into wrestling: “I never told Brock; ‘I don’t want you in the business.’ I never told Brock, ‘I want you in the business.’ He came up to me when he was in high school and he said, ‘Dad, what would you think about me wrestling?’ I said, ‘Why are you bringing that up now? You’re in high school.’ He said, ‘I don’t know. I’ve just been watching.’ So he had been in his room watching some stuff on his own, making his own decisions about what he liked and what he didn’t like and what he thought was good.”