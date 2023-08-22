Aron Stevens Recalls Teaming With Cody Rhodes In WWE, 2013 Segment With The Rock

Aron Stevens recently looked back on his tag team with Cody Rhodes in WWE as Team Rhodes Scholars. Stevens, who worked in WWE as Damien Sandow, spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and reflected on the tag team. You can see some highlights below:

On the team: “Cody said this, and I’ll say this, as far as business goes, we were the best partner each other had in terms of, ‘What are we doing today? Do we have to be the Midnight Express?’ ‘Cause that’s essentially—and we would always joke—that’s what we were. We were the bumping, feeding, heat getting heels. That was our role.”

On working with Rhodes: “But here’s the thing, but we could. We understood how to do it. With a lot of people I’ve seen today think — and I’m not knocking anyone that works hard. You gotta have a moveset that’s contemporary. You always gotta keep it fresh. If I go back in the ring, if I ever go back in the ring, I’m gonna have to do it. It’s just common sense. However, guess what? I can do that and I can do that for 20 minutes and I can keep people’s attention. That’s the thing. 20 minutes, when the finish of my match happens, I’ll have that place explode. It was a lot of fun working with him.”

On the team’s segment with The Rock on Smackdown in January 2013: “We talked to him before a little bit, but no, Cody and I were just like, ‘Alright, this is what we’re doing.’ We rode together and stuff like that. It was like, ‘No, this is what we got today.’ Our SummerSlam match was a lot of fun. We had so many, you go back to moments, right? Him and I were very good at creating moments. We were entertaining, but we also got it done. That’s it, right? That’s the name of the game.”