Arturo Ruas Discusses His WWE Release, Dealing With Early Struggles Due To Language Barrier

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Arturo Ruas, who was released by WWE on June 25, discussed his experience with the company, struggling with the language barrier, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Arturo Ruas on his early struggles in WWE and his experience with the company prior to his release: “First of all, I wasn’t speaking English. I was trying to figure out what was happening. I used to train in boxing, but it’s different. A boxing ring is different than a wrestling ring, and I was, of course, taking bumps, wrist locks, hip tosses and trying to do things. I had to take the classes, and after that, it was normal tests. I was very excited to be there, to know that I was in the biggest company ever. Everything was going smoothly and after six months I started to understand the structure of a match and how a match plays. To be there, you learn a lot. You’re surrounded by people who live and breathe the business, 100%. They have a lot to share. For me, as a shooter, as a legit fighter, it was a game changer because that allowed me to become a pro wrestler. I am very lucky and very thankful.”

On current AEW star Cezar Bononi helping him with the language barrier: “I had friends Cezar Bononi, and he spoke English a little bit more than me. We were helping each other all the time to make this happen, and me and Cezar, we came in together at the Performance Center. It’s funny, my older brother, he made the tryout, but he asked for more time to make the Olympic Games because he wasn’t on the team, and so me, my brother and Cezar, we made the tryout together and we signed with WWE. It was hard man, not speaking English, trying to understand what was happening, coaches teaching and trying to understand. Over there, everything runs so fast. People are doing promos. I was like, ‘okay, how do I do a promo?’ I speak Portuguese. I speak Arabic. When I was cutting my promos in Portuguese, I used to feel that I was falling behind. Everybody was speaking English, and I was falling behind.”