UPDATEDx2: Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Tyler Breeze has also been released by WWE.

UPDATED: PWInsider reports that another 205 Live star, August Grey, has also been released by WWE.

Grey was signed to a developmental contract in August of last year.

ORIGINAL: WWE has reportedly made another round of releases. PWInsider reports that WWE has released 205 Live stars Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, while Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Fandango and Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) have also been released. WWE has yet to confirm the releases.

This comes after an earlier report of the company likely making another round of cuts following a Nick Khan-led meeting.

Fandango signed a WWE development contract in 2006 and was featured on various brands during his tenure with the company. Nese and Daivari joined WWE back in 2016 after participating in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, with Ever-Rise debuting as developmental talents on NXT that same year before signing in 2019.

Fandango took to Twitter to thank Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H following his release.

Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it!🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) June 25, 2021

Nese also tweeted his response, simply stating “welp”.

Welp. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) June 25, 2021

We will keep you updated on any additional releases.