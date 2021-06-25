wrestling / News

More Cuts Expected To Happen In WWE Today, Talent Cuts Possible

June 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Both Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba report that WWE is expected to make more cuts later today, and it’s believed that it will involve staff and possibly talent. There was a meeting early this afternoon discussing the cuts, with Nick Khan reportedly “leading the charge.” Like other cuts this year, it’s believed to be a cost-cutting measure from the company. WWE has released a lot of staff and wrestlers this year, releases from earlier this month including Braun Strowman and Aleister Black.

