More Cuts Expected To Happen In WWE Today, Talent Cuts Possible

Both Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba report that WWE is expected to make more cuts later today, and it’s believed that it will involve staff and possibly talent. There was a meeting early this afternoon discussing the cuts, with Nick Khan reportedly “leading the charge.” Like other cuts this year, it’s believed to be a cost-cutting measure from the company. WWE has released a lot of staff and wrestlers this year, releases from earlier this month including Braun Strowman and Aleister Black.

There are more WWE cuts coming. Staff and possibly talent. — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2021

There was a meeting as of early this afternoon where specific WWE cuts were being discussed, with Nick Khan leading the charge on that. No word on when they'll happen. Hopefully they just….don't. — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2021

WWE is releasing more personnel today. Unsure of who. This is a continues the cost-cutting by the company we've seen the last couple of months. I believe it was @AndrewZarian who reported earlier this month more releases would be coming. #WWE https://t.co/ZsFblO6doe — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 25, 2021