Athena Wants To Face Trinity Fatu In the Future

Trinity Fatu was in attendance at ROH Supercard of Honor, and Athena says she’d love to have a match with the former Naomi at some point. Athena successfully defended her ROH Women’s World Championship against Yuka Sakazaki on the show, and during the post-show media scrum she was asked about the idea of a match with Fatu.

“Absolutely,” Athena said (per Fightful). “Trin is one of my really good friends, we talk on a daily basis. When we both found out that we were in LA, it was really awesome. She is one of my very close friends and she wanted to come out and support. Very cool moment. I hope to have a match with her in the future, I never had the opportunity in WWE to have that match. Absolutely.”

Fatu’s last match was in May of 2022 in WWE, before she and Sasha Banks walked out of Raw. She has recently confirmed that she exited the company.