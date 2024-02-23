Austin Theory Has ‘Confrontation’ With Australian Journalist, Grayson Waller Comments

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller continue to have issues with Australian journalists, with Theory having a “confrontation” with one in Perth today. As shared by The West Australian, Waller had a heated back and forth with Anthony De Ceglie, the editor-in-chief of the paper, while promoting Elimination Chamber.

The video shoes De Ceglie calling wresting fake and noting that “you’re not actually hiting each other.” Waller responded, “You brought me here and you’re going to talk to me like this? Just cause you’re in charge of some s**t doesn’t mean you can talk to me like this.

“You’re saying what I do is easy and you’re in front of all of your people talking about my job is easy … you couldn’t walk a damn day in my shoes. Are you kidding me, man? I will smack the s**t outta you right now.”

It should be noted that it appears to be an angle, as the article quotes a staff member named “Kay Fabe” who said, “I was seriously worried about what was going to happen. Thankfully security stepped in. Anthony was genuinely worried.”

Waller, who has his own confrontation with an Australian morning show host last month, posted to Twitter and wrote:

“Might need to organise a Tag Match soon A Town Down Under vs Dumb Aussie ‘journos’”

Austin Theory got pretty heated at a reporter in Perth pic.twitter.com/gC831kZB6T — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) February 22, 2024