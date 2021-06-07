wrestling / News
Backstage Details On Matt Cardona’s Surprise GCW Appearance
During GCW’s Zombie Walk event yesterday, Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance and attacked Nick Gage, who had been calling him out over the weekend. Cardona came out dressed like a druid and acting like Jon Moxley, before hitting Moxley’s Paradigm Shift finisher and revealing himself to the audience.
Fightful Select reports that Cardona was in “full gimmick” backstage to keep the news from leaking, and his appearance was only known by a select few people. Gage and Cardona have been hyping up a match between the two for a bit now on social media.
He's here@TheMattCardona has arrived in GCW!#ZombieWalk
Order the UNLIMITED Replay of #ZombieWalk NOW on @FiteTV:https://t.co/JzXTfi9Pyp pic.twitter.com/YsiSMBGSyH
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Remembers Meeting Robin Williams & Getting Superfly Splashed By Him
- Aleister Black Had New WWE Theme Song Coming, Shares Some Of It
- Police Seek Help In Identifying Man Who Stole From WWE ThunderDome
- Details On When Andrade El Idolo Met With Tony Khan, Note On His Contract Negotiations With AEW