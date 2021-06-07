Backstage Details On Matt Cardona’s Surprise GCW Appearance

During GCW’s Zombie Walk event yesterday, Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance and attacked Nick Gage, who had been calling him out over the weekend. Cardona came out dressed like a druid and acting like Jon Moxley, before hitting Moxley’s Paradigm Shift finisher and revealing himself to the audience.

Fightful Select reports that Cardona was in “full gimmick” backstage to keep the news from leaking, and his appearance was only known by a select few people. Gage and Cardona have been hyping up a match between the two for a bit now on social media.