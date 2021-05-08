wrestling / News
Backstage Note on WWE’s Handling of Daniel Bryan, No Edicts on Mentioning Him
May 8, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously noted, Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract has reportedly expired, and Daniel Bryan was removed from the internal WWE roster. PWInsider has an update on the situation, noting that despite Bryan’s contract expiring, there has yet to be any type of edict backstage warning talents or employees against mentioning his name on WWE programming.
WWE’s The Bump did mention Daniel Bryan on this week’s show. During the show, the hosts speculated on whether Bryan might make an appearance outside of WWE. As of now, while Bryan’s not currently under contract, it does not appear that WWE is looking to distance themselves from Bryan.
More Trending Stories
- Details On AEW Dark Wrestlers That Took Part In Recent WWE Tryouts Including Alex Gracia And More
- Becky Lynch Reaches Out To Young Fan That Can’t Talk or Walk
- Note On Why Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Will Be Retro-Themed, ‘Fist’ Set Will Not Be Back
- Britt Baker Reveals That She Had To Take Care of Dax Harwood When He Started Bleeding At Dinner, Harwood Says Baker and Bayley Are Both His Role Models