Backstage Note on WWE’s Handling of Daniel Bryan, No Edicts on Mentioning Him

– As previously noted, Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract has reportedly expired, and Daniel Bryan was removed from the internal WWE roster. PWInsider has an update on the situation, noting that despite Bryan’s contract expiring, there has yet to be any type of edict backstage warning talents or employees against mentioning his name on WWE programming.

WWE’s The Bump did mention Daniel Bryan on this week’s show. During the show, the hosts speculated on whether Bryan might make an appearance outside of WWE. As of now, while Bryan’s not currently under contract, it does not appear that WWE is looking to distance themselves from Bryan.