UPDATED: WWE Reportedly ‘Pushing Hard’ To Sign Daniel Bryan To New Deal, No Current Creative Plans

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that internally in WWE, Daniel Bryan has been officially removed from the roster, which happened over the last 72 hours. As of this writing, there are no creative plans for Bryan but both sides are still talking.

It’s unknown if he still has a separate deal for Total Bellas and if he’s still contracted to do that show.

Original: As we reported last night, it’s believed that Daniel Bryan’s contract with WWE has either expired or was set to expire last week after his match with Roman Reigns on Smackdown. The match had a stipulation that stated if Bryan lost, he would leave Smackdown, and Reigns defeated him.

In an update for F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is “pushing hard” to get Bryan to sign a new contract with the company. The report also confirmed that Bryan’s contract has indeed expired as of last Friday.