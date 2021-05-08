Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso In-Ring Status

– PWInsider had some backstage notes on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. As noted, Jimmy Uso returned on last night’s show. Reigns noted Uso was a “replacement” for Daniel Bryan on the roster.

Per PWInsider, Jimmy Uso is now cleared to return to the ring. This was Uso’s first WWE appearance since Clash of the Champions when he threw in the towel for Jey Uso in his match against Roman Reigns.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that last night’s show was supposed to feature an Aleister Black vignette. However, the video was apparently pulled at the very last minute because the show was reportedly running too long in some of its earlier segments. WWE had previously released a new vignette for Black the week before signaling a possible return.

Former SmackDown General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also appeared on last night’s show in guest spot. PWInsider reports that Long’s appearance was a one-off. However, the report noted that everyone loved Teddy Long being on the show last night.