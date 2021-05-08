wrestling / News
Teddy Long, Jimmy Uso Return to WWE TV on Smackdown (Clips)
Tonight’s special Throwback episode of WWE Smackdown saw the TV returns of Teddy Long and Jimmy Uso. Friday’s episode saw both Uso and Long come out in the opening segment, which ultimately led to Cesaro earning a WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.
Uso was brought out by Roman Reigns as a “replacement” on the roster for Daniel Bryan after Bryan was banished from the brand due to his loss to Reigns last week. This marks Uso’s first appearance on WWE television since WWE Clash of Champions, when he came out to throw in the towel for Jey Uso in the latter’s match with Roman Reigns.
Meanwhile, Long came out to add the stipulation to Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins that Cesaro would get a Universal Title match if he won. Long, who was Smackdown’s GM from 2004 to 2012, was last seen on Raw Legends Night on January 4th. WWE also brought back the famous “Smackdown fist,” albeit in digital effects form.
