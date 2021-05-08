Universal Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

We officially have a Universal Championship match for WWE WrestleMania Backlash. Tonight’s episode of Smackdown saw Cesaro earn a shot at Roman Reigns and the championship, a match will take place on the May PPV.

The show started with Roman Reigns coming out to “eulogize” Daniel Bryan’s career, which brought Cesaro out. Cesaro ended up in a brawl with Seth Rollins and WWE legend Teddy Long came out to say that by the power granted to him by Adam Pearce, Cesaro would earn a title match against Reigns if he could beat Rollins tonight. That match took place right away, and Cesaro defeated Rollins to earn the title match.

WrestleMania Backlash takes place on May 16th and airs live on PPV from the ThunderDome. It will air on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else. You can see the highlights from the segment and match below: