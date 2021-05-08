wrestling / News
Universal Title Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Backlash
We officially have a Universal Championship match for WWE WrestleMania Backlash. Tonight’s episode of Smackdown saw Cesaro earn a shot at Roman Reigns and the championship, a match will take place on the May PPV.
The show started with Roman Reigns coming out to “eulogize” Daniel Bryan’s career, which brought Cesaro out. Cesaro ended up in a brawl with Seth Rollins and WWE legend Teddy Long came out to say that by the power granted to him by Adam Pearce, Cesaro would earn a title match against Reigns if he could beat Rollins tonight. That match took place right away, and Cesaro defeated Rollins to earn the title match.
WrestleMania Backlash takes place on May 16th and airs live on PPV from the ThunderDome. It will air on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else. You can see the highlights from the segment and match below:
𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝒉𝒊𝒎
𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒎
𝑨𝒄𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒆𝒅𝒈𝒆 𝒉𝒊𝒎#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/wLfH175CYe
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2021
The disrespect. #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/x8fnx2pvOr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 8, 2021
𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑳𝑨! 𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑳𝑨! 𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑳𝑨!
If @WWECesaro defeats @WWERollins in tonight's #WrestleMania rematch, he will get a #UniversalTitle Match against @WWERomanReigns at #WMBacklash! #SmackDown @HeymanHustle @teddyplayalong pic.twitter.com/UDqZxaQrnk
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2021
HOLLA HOLLA HOLLA!! @teddyplayalong makes a HUGE announcement for the match between @WWERollins & @WWECesaro! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/y5pwiTkgKh
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2021
NOT. A. FLUKE.
In quite possibly the biggest win of his career, @WWECesaro defeats @WWERollins to earn the right to challenge @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle at #WMBacklash! #SmackDown @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/BdKAc1wFaJ
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2021
