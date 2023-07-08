– PWInsider has some backstage notes from last night’s WWE SmackDown, including the level of Vince McMahon involvement with the creative decisions. According to PWInsider’s report, McMahon did make any changes to last night’s show, and the changes that were made were reportedly minimal. Additionally, last night’s show reportedly stayed largely intact save for some alterations that had had to be made due to time.

Also, there was to be a great deal of pride by the executive backstage over last night’s show breaking two records. As noted, last night’s SmackDown had the highest gross ever in the history of Madison Square Garden. It was also the highest-grossing domestic SmackDown in the show’s history. This was likely the final WWE event ever in Madison Square Garden with the company still under ownership of the McMahon family, until the Endeavor acquisition is completed in near future.

PWInsider reports that Triple H and Bruce Prichard were backstage to run the show as they usually do. The report also notes that Grayson Waller received “raves” backstage for his work with Edge on the show.