WWE News: Smackdown Hits All-Time High Gate In Madison Square Garden, Edge Defeats Grayson Waller

– This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown hit a couple of live gate records for the company. PWInsider reports that tonight’s show, which took place in Madison Square Garden, had the highest gross ever in the venue’s history.

In addition, the show was the highest-grossing domestic Smackdown in history.

– Edge picked up a win over Grayson Waller on tonight’s Smackdown, handing Waller a lost in his first main roster match. Waller had Edge on his Grayson Waller Effect talk show and during the segment, Edge denied Waller’s assertion that he was retiring and instead said they would face off in a match. Later on in the show, the match did go down with Edge picking up the win by countering Waller’s Somersault Stunner with a spear.