Backstage Notes on Final Months in WWE for Bryan Danielson, Praise for His Professionalism

– Fightful Select published a report shedding light on Bryan Danielson’s (aka Daniel Bryan) last months WWE. WWE sources reportedly spoke highly of how Bryan Danielson conducted himself ahead of his WWE exit.

Additionally, Danielson being added to the Universal title match at WrestleMania 37 was a last-minute audible, and it was the report confirmed with WWE sources that Danielson was not part of the original plan for what became the Triple Threat main event match on WrestleMania 37 Night 2. Danielson was not part of the plan for the matchup when the 2021 Royal Rumble took place. Edge won the men’s Rumble match earlier this year.

At the time the Royal Rumble took place, there was reportedly never any serious consideration backstage to have Danielson be the one to win the Rumble match. Ultimately, he ended up getting placed in the main event with Edge and Reigns.

WWE sources for the report praised Danielson’s professional in working with Roman Reigns for his last match in the company on his way out. One source reportedly stated, “Bryan handled things so well that a lot of people didn’t think he was actually leaving or taking any time off. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

Roman Reigns defeated Bryan Danielson on the April 30 edition of WWE SmackDown. The match had the stipulation that Daniel Bryan must leave the SmackDown brand with a loss. Reigns beat him by submission with a guillotine choke. After the match, Reigns delivered a conchairto to Bryan while Jey Uso held back Cesaro from coming to Bryan’s aid. Danielson was praised backstage for his work in the match and making it look “as good as possible,” despite the fact that he was leaving.

Later in 2020, a possible Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens tag team run was teased, with Owens commenting that he’d never been a tag team champion in WWE. Per the report, the idea for an Owens and Bryan tag team was pitched, but there were never any firm plans in place to give them a tag team run or a run with the titles on SmackDown.

Sources within WWE also noted that the door is open for a possible WWE return down the line, as he left the company “on very good terms.” Ahead of his AEW in-ring debut against Kenny Omega, The Players Tribune even published a column penned by Danielson titled “Thank you, WWE.”

After leaving WWE, Bryan Danielson later signed with AEW, making his debut at AEW All Out 2021 in early September.