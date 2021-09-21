Bryan Danielson Delivers Thank You Message to WWE Ahead of AEW In-Ring Debut

– A day before his AEW in-ring debut against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Bryan Danielson had a column published by The Players’ Tribune titled “Thank You, WWE.” Danielson noted that his match with Omega “feels like the biggest match” of his entire career.

He added on his Twitter account, “Before tomorrow’s #AEWGrandSlam, I need to say this: Thank you @WWE.” You can read an excerpt of his column below:

“Thank you to the Big Man, who I know hates to be acknowledged. I won’t say much, but thank you for the conversations, the life lessons (about both what to do and what not to do), and the best hug I’ve ever received. I wish more people could see you how I see you. And last but certainly not least: Thank you to the WWE fans. You pushed my career to new heights — heights that I never would have reached for, on my own. Thank you for cheering me enthusiastically into the main event at WrestleMania 30, and thank you for booing me vociferously against Kofi at WrestleMania 35. Thank you for crying with me when I was forced to retire, and thank you for celebrating with me when I was cleared to compete. Thank you for hijacking that show in Seattle — the last time my dad ever got to see me wrestle. He signed his first autograph that night: Buddy Danielson, Daniel Bryan’s dad. Thank you for moments that I will never forget…. moments where I can just close my eyes and feel the goosebumps all over again.”

Bryan Danielson will face Omega in a non-title match in the main event at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam tomorrow night. It will be broadcast live on TNT. The event is being held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.