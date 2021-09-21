AEW Issues Transportation Alert for Dynamite Grand Slam

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has issued an alert advising fans to arrive early for this week’s Dynamite Grand Slam show at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. You can see the full announcement below:

Take Mass Transit and Arrive early this WEDNESDAY to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

In anticipation of AEW’s largest attendance in history, we encourage all fans to take MASS TRANSIT to #AEWDynamite: GRAND SLAM at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY this Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Gates open at 5:30pm.

Arrive early so you don’t miss any of the action!

Due to heightened security and covid protocols you can avoid delays, by arriving early, it will be worth it!!

Mass Transit to venue: https://www.usopen.org/en_US/visit/transportation_directions.html

Vaccination Requirements: https://www.allelitewrestling.com/post/proof-of-vaccination-to-enter-aew-dynamite-grand-slam-on-wed-sept-22