Backstage Notes on Raw Legends Night, Changes to Show, Why Some Talents Didn’t Appear

PWInsider has a report with additional backstage details on what happened on last night’s Legends Night episode of Raw. Per the report, some changes were made for the opening. Originally, the plan was to have Hulk Hogan open the show in the ring to cut a promo. Ultimately, a decision was made to have Hogan appear in the cold open backstage instead, and he was sporting the hPhone.

Additionally, both Hogan and Ric Flair reportedly sat in for the production meeting that was held prior to the USA Network broadcast.

The original planned main event for Raw was to have Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton in the main event spot. Instead, it was said to have been decided “late in the day” to make Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre the main event and end the show withe the Goldberg appearance, where Goldberg challenged McIntyre to a world title match at the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg was reportedly kept well hidden backstage until it was time for his appearance at the end of the show last night. What was supposed to be the final segment was going to have McIntyre cutting a promo on the legends appearing on Raw, which would set up Goldberg appearing. However, that promo was cut, and Goldberg simply made his entrance quicker than originally intended. The report indicated the promo was lost due to time cuts.

Following Raw’s broadcast going off the air, McIntyre reportedly his Goldberg with the Glasgow Kiss, and the two faced off. This was said to be the originally written ending for the show.

Three names who did not appear as advertised were Carlito, Candice Michelle, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Foley reportedly opted out of the show after he recently overcame a bout with COVID-19 (More on that HERE). Foley noted in his latest update that he’s no longer contagious.

Finally, SmackDown Superstars Sasha Banks and Natalya were both backstage last night in order to film WWE Network content.