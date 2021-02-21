UPDATED: Backstage Update on Elimination Chamber, Kickoff Show Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

UPDATE: PWInsider released an update that the plan is to now hold a Battle Royal during the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show. The winner of the match will reportedly take part in the Triple Threat match for the US title and fill the previous slot that was planned for Keith Lee, who was reportedly pulled from tonight’s event.

WWE has not yet announced Battle Royal match for tonight’s Kickoff Show. The Kickoff will begin streaming at 6:00 pm EST.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider has an update on tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 event. Per the report, as of about an hour-and-a-half ago, no new matches are planned on being added to tonight’s show.

Additionally, there was reportedly talk earlier in the afternoon about adding a multi-person match to the Kickoff Show. WWE has not yet announced a match for the Kickoff portion of the card.

Currently, there are only five matches scheduled for tonight’s events. As noted earlier, Asuka vs. Lacey Evans is no longer scheduled due to her real-life pregnancy that was announced earlier this week. Also, it’s being rumored that Keith Lee is getting pulled from the US title match from tonight’s show.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 is being held tonight at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Here’s the current lineup:

* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus (enters last)

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. TBD

* Elimination Chamber Match For WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee (Lee rumored to be pulled)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks