Backstage Rumor on Keith Lee’s Status Being ‘Up in the Air’ for Elimination Chamber

– Currently, WWE has a US title Triple Threat Match scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. Champ Bobbly Lashley is slated to defend his title against challengers Matt Riddle and Keith Lee. However, Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Keith Lee’s status is “up in the air” right now for the event, and he might be scratched from the match.

Meltzer reported that “there’s something going with Keith Lee.” It’s currently unknown what is happening with Keith Lee, but he did not appear on last night’s episode of Raw. Also, it’s unknown if Lee will be making it to Elimination Chamber later this weekend. Last week, Lee and WWE Superstar Mia Yim (aka Reckoning of Retribution) announced their engagement.

Yim did release a statement late last month that she tested positive for COVID-19. Keith Lee was reportedly planned to be booked in the men’s Royal Rumble match on January 31, but he was unable to compete on the show. For clarification and full disclosure, there’s been no indication or reports that Keith Lee has tested positive or been diagnosed with COVID-19, or that Keith Lee might simply be self-quarantining to as a precautionary measure.

Meltzer noted if Lee is out of the match, it could simply be Riddle vs. Lashley one-on-one yet again. As of now, WWE is still advertising Keith Lee for the US title match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, February 21. It will be held at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.