Backstage Rumor on Injury Altering Plans for WrestleMania 38 Match

– Fightful Select has a report on a planned WrestleMania 38 match that has been significantly altered and possibly scrapped due to a major roster injury. As noted, former WWE Champion Big E suffered a severe neck injury on SmackDown during a tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. According to the report, a six-man tag team match featuring The New Day vs. Ridge Holland, Sheamus, and Butch was planned at one point for the event.

The match would’ve seen all three members of The New Day facing Sheamus’ stable. Woods himself recently made his return to WWE TV last week. He had recently been on the shelf due to an injury.

The tag team match was reportedly still scheduled for WrestleMania 38 as of Friday, March 25. However, the plans were obviously altered due to Big E currently being out with his neck injury. So, the tag team match was reportedly changed to Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Butch.

Additionally, the source for Fightful indicated that the tag team match could be changed to include Ridge Holland instead of Butch, or the match might be scrapped altogether. WWE has not yet officially announced the matchup for either Night 1 or 2.

WrestleMania 38 is scheduled for April 2 and 3. The event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.