Big E Shares Neck Injury Update, Says He Won’t Require Surgery (Video)

– Former WWE Champion Big E shared another video update from the hospital on his neck injury suffered last night during WWE SmackDown. According to Big E, there’s no damage to his spinal cord and he will not require surgery. You can check out the video he posted below. He stated the following:+

“So, I got some really good news, all things considered. C-1 and C-6 are indeed fractured, not displacement though, which is a very good thing. And I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord, no ligament damage, and no surgery, which I’m very thankful for. And a pro tip, if you’re going to break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They’ve been great. Everyone here at UAB has been great. But for real, this meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out, stopped in to see me, texted me. I know I feel like I sound like a broken record, but I am very grateful. And we’ll be alright.”

As previously reported, Big E suffered a neck injury during his tag team match last night on SmackDown. He appeared to land badly on his head during a belly-to-belly suplex spot on the outside from Ridge Holland.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Big E that he gets well soon.