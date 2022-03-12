UPDATEx2: Big E Gives Update Following Smackdown, Says He Has a Broken Neck

UPDATE 2: Big E. has given an update from the hospital after his scary spot on Smackdown, noting that he’s going to be “good” but that he has a broken neck. The Smackdown star posted a video update on Twitter that you can see below, saying:

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages. It’s very heartwarming. I can move all my digits. You see that? That’s nice, that’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine. But unfortunately, right now, they tell me my neck is broken. So there is that. But once again, thank you everybody, I’m gonna be alright. I’ll be good, don’t worry. Go to sleep, don’t worry about ol’ me. But for real, thank you. And I appreciate all of you.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Big E. for a quick and full recovery.

UPDATE: A new report has an update on Big E. after he was stretchered out due to a nasty bump on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the New Day member was taken to a hospital in Birmingham by ambulance in order to undergo medical tests.

ORIGINAL: Big E. looks to be hurt following his match on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Sheamus and Ridge Holland face Kofi Kingston and Big E., with the heels picking up the win.

During the match, Holland hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Big E. on the outside which led to Big E. landing directly on his head and neck. Smackdown went to commercial right after and PWInsider reports that E. was stretchered out. The site notes that the situation is not a work and there is a lot of real concern backstage. As you can see from a video below, Big E. was able to give fans a thumbs up as he was being stretchered away.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to E. and our hope that he’s okay.

Prayers up for Big E. This was terrifying to see! Hope he’s okay 🙏 Match ended shortly after and PatMcAfee looked legit terrified pic.twitter.com/dGpb7mkJKx — kiara j (@kiaraa_tweets_) March 12, 2022