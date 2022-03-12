Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The road towards WrestleMania continues winding on. Tonight we’ll get some tag team action as New Day take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland after Sheamus and Ridge destroyed Big E’s ATV last week and Sasha Banks will wrestle Queen Zelina after Naomi demolished Carmella last week. I’m sure something related to Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn will take place. Ricochet will probably be here after winning the Intercontinental title last week, though that’s hardly guaranteed. Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will almost certainly have some form of interaction, there’s a decent chance we’ll get something related to Poochie Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, and there should be time dedicated to Roman Reigns in the wake of his brutalizing Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden. Brock’s being advertised as at the show but isn’t listed officially so he might only do something off air. Anyway let’s see what WWE has in store for us tonight.

We open with a recap of the MSG house show when Roman and the Bloodline massacred Brock Lesnar and left him a bloody mess. Or as close to a bloody mess as WWE lets you get these days. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee then welcome us to the show. Brock Lesnar’s music hits and here comes Brock. Brock takes his time getting to the ring but he does get there then gets a mic. He then tells Roman that he changed the rules with what he did. For the last six days Brock has been looking in the mirror and looking at some stitches in his eyebrow. He tries to show them off but the shadow from his cowboy hat makes it unreadable on camera. Brock is here for blood now, he doesn’t care about WrestleMania contracts, or WWE titles, then he demands Roman get his ass out here. He hells about blood for a bit before Paul Heyman shows up with a mic on the entrance ramp. Heyman tells the fans to quiet down and tells the broadcast to cut to commercial before asking Brock to take the temperature down. If Brock never listens to him again for the rest of his life, at least listen to him now. Brock was bled by the Bloodline, smashed by the Tribal Chief, and while Brock might want the Tribal Chief, well Roman isn’t here tonight. Brock tells Heyman to shut up, and if Heyman is telling the truth then there’s no one to protect Heyman. Brock then heads out of the ring and Heyman scurries to the back with Brock in chase. Heyman runs through the back and Brock runs over a bunch of security goons but they slowed him down enough for Heyman to escape in a car. Brock is pissed but even Brock can’t run down a car. Not a bad opening segment, Brock sold the intensity and Heyman’s acting is always on point.

We recap Sheamus and Ridge Holland destroying the New Day ATV last week, then Megan gets to interview Sheamus and Ridge. They’re both still wielding sledgehammers. She asks about why they destroyed the ATV, Sheamus says they improved it by making it lighter. Ridge says they’re expecting a proper Fight Night. Sheamus says the hammers are nothing compared to the person they’ve brought with them tonight, the one and only Butch. Butch (Pete Dunne) comes into frame, punches Sheamus in the chest, then all three of them head out.

I’m pretty sure they cut Butch’s hair, he’s wearing a cap but there’s no real sign of his luscious locks. OK, correction, there’s clearly a lot of hair stuffed under that cap so I’m waiting on it to be removed before updating things.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland w/ Butch

Big E and Kofi jump Sheamus and Ridge as the match is about to start. Kofi and Sheamus eventually start things off. Sheamus gets the better of things, then tags in Ridge. Kofi runs the ropes but Ridge cuts him off. Drop kick from Kofi connects for a 1 count. Big E tags in, Ridge backs away and tags Sheamus. Big E knocks Sheamus out of the ring then jumps him with punches when he gets back in the ring. Sheamus lands a clothesline then a kick to the body. They hit the ropes and Big E drops Sheamus with a back elbow. Sheamus rolls to the apron and lays in body blows then snaps Big E over the top rope and lays in the clubbing chest blows. Sheamus heads up top but jumps into a belly to belly suplex. Big E then drags Sheamus to the apron, Ridge heads over and Kofi hits a flipping senton onto Ridge, but when Big E goes for the apron splash Sheamus avoids him. A knee from Sheamus connects on the floor and sends us to break.

We come back as Ridge lands some knees but Big E hits him with a belly to belly suplex. Ridge tags out, as does Big E and Kofi comes in like a proverbial house on fire. Kofi lands a flying elbow then a punt kick, a Boom drop connects and Kofi wants the Trouble in Paradise but Ridge distracts him. SOS connects from Kofi but Ridge breaks up the pin. Big E slings Ridge to the apron and goes for the Spear but Ridge moves and Big E eats floor. Ridge then with a belly to belly that SPIKES Big E on his head. FFS, that was awful. Back in the ring Ridge distracts Kofi on the top rope, then Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick to Kofi and pins him.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus and Ridge Holland won

Rating: 2 stars

I can’t give this any more with that horrible botch on the floor, Ridge is clearly not a safe worker. Post match Butch jumps Kofi, he’s still got a lot of hair but it’s all tied up in a man bun. They pose and we are told that after this break we’ll get Stone Cold Steve Austin responding to Kevin Owens.