Backstage Rumor on Triple H’s Reaction to This Week’s WWE NXT Releases

– As previously reported, the pro wrestling industry and world were left reeling earlier this week with the news of the cuts to the WWE NXT & WWE Performance Center roster, staff, and personnel. Cuts this week included William Regal, Samoa Joe, and Brian “Road Dogg” James. During the latest edition of the PWTorch Podcast (via WrestlingNews.co), PWTorch’s Wade Keller commented on Triple H’s reaction to the releases.

According to Keller, the people who were released this week from WWE NXT were part of a team Triple H was building to bring with him to the main WWE roster if the day ever came for him to run it. Keller stated, “I’ve talked with people who had said Triple H was building his team that he would bring with him to the main roster, and if his day came to run the main roster he wanted his group of people. At some point, it was thought that it would include William Regal and Gabe Sapolsky and Road Dogg and they’re gone.”

Unsurprisingly, Triple H is said to be “bummed out” over the news for this week’s releases, which included his longtime friends Regal and Road Dogg. Keller continued, “NXT just isn’t what it once was. I’ve heard just a little about Triple H’s reaction to all of this and nothing super reportable other than it sounds like he’s bummed out.”

Other roster cuts to NXT this week included Timothy Thatcher, Hideki Suzuki, and Danny Burch. Cathy Corino, aka Allison Danger, was also let go. She had a short-lived stint as a coach at the WWEPC.