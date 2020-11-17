Backstage Rumor on Original Plan for Roman Reigns’ Title Reign

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the original WWE plan for Roman Reigns as Universal champion was not to give him a longer title run. Roman Reigns returned at Summerslam in August to set up a Triple Threat Match a week later at Payback on August 30. Reigns won the match to become Universal title and has held the title since then.

According to Meltzer, while Reigns holding the title now for a longer period seems obvious, it was “not the idea” by the WWE creative team for when he originally won the belt. Meltzer stated, “Roman Reigns with a long title run was not the idea, believe it or not, even though it seems so obvious. It was not the idea.”

Reigns won the title from The Fiend Bray Wyatt, who had only held the belt for only one week after beating Braun Strowman at Summerslam.

It appears WWE has shifted course, has remained champion since the end of August, and he’s facing Drew McIntyre in a non-title match on Sunday at Survivor Series 2020. It’s currently unknown who was originally planned to take the title off Reigns for his previously planned short Universal title run. Meltzer added, “I have no idea who the guy who was supposed to be the champion was supposed to be because they’ve basically devalued everybody else.”

Reigns vs. McIntyre will go down on Sunday, November 22 at Survivor Series. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.