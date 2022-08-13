Backstage Rumor on Previous WWE Regime ‘Souring’ on Gunther Before Changes

– According to a rumor reported by the WrestleVotes, the previous WWE regime had “soured” on Gunther following his appeared on the July 4 edition of Raw. However, that appears to no longer be the case, following the recent changes, with Vince McMahon stepping down as Chairman and CEO of WWE, along with being the head of creative.

WrestleVotes wrote, “Following his appearance on RAW on 7/4, those in power at the time really soured on Gunther for whatever ridiculous reason. To the point where a burial on TV was coming. Just a month later and quite the difference…”

On the July 4 edition of Raw, Gunther squashed R-Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam, during the show. On last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship after defending it against former champion Shinsuke Nakamura. He won the title from Ricochet about two months ago.

Since Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman & CEO of WWE, Triple H has taken over as the new head of creative for the company, along with becoming the new EVP of Talent Relations, replacing John Laurinaitis.

You can check out a video of Gunther’s Raw segment from July 4 below: