Backstage Spoiler on Imminent Return to Impact Wrestling

– Fightful Select reports that former Impact Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan is expected to be returning to action soon. Per the report, Callihan could return as early as tonight’s Under Siege show. Impact is also scheduled to hold a set of TV tapings tomorrow after the event.

Callihan has been out of action after suffering an ankle injury last fall. According to the report, Callihan is currently being factored into the plans for Impact Slammiversary 2022, where he would face another World Champion at the show.

Impact Wrestling recently teased Callihan’s return with the “hit list” teasers at Rebellion. The teasers featured a code that spelled out “Sami.”