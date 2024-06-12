– Fightful Select has an update on wrestlers Zack Gibson and James Drake, The Grizzled young Veterans and their AEW status. They recently made their AEW debuts earlier this year, losing to The Acclaimed on the April 27 edition of Collision. However, they were not signed to a contract when they made their debut.

According to Fightful’s report, there have been ongoing AEW contract talks between the two sides. However, as of last week, it’s not yet a done deal that Gibson and Drake will sign with the company. The Vets have not appeared on AEW programming since their Collision match in April.

AEW reportedly does have interest in the team. They’ve also made recent appearances in TNA Wrestling, but they were done without contracts. So it appears The Grizzled Young Veterans are still free agents. They reportedly finished their time in the company in March.