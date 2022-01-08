wrestling / News

UPDATED: WWE Confirms Foot Injury for Sasha Banks, Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE.com has now issued an announcement on Sasha Banks, confirming that she suffered a foot injury. She’s now expected to miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the full update from WWE below:

Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After seeking emergency medical attention, it was determined nothing was broken. Sasha underwent an MRI and it was discovered she has a bruised calcaneus bone. She is at home recovering and undergoing physical therapy. She is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider has an update on WWE Superstar Sasha Banks following her injury scare earlier this week during a WWE house show in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Banks did not appear on last night’s SmackDown broadcast on the FOX Network.

According to PWInsider’s update, Banks was also not in attendance for last night’s TV taping. It’s reportedly believed that Banks was kept off last night’s show in order to rest her leg. It was said to have been sprained during her match with Charlotte Flair.

