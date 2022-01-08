UPDATED: WWE Confirms Foot Injury for Sasha Banks, Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

– WWE.com has now issued an announcement on Sasha Banks, confirming that she suffered a foot injury. She’s now expected to miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the full update from WWE below:

Sasha Banks injury update Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After seeking emergency medical attention, it was determined nothing was broken. Sasha underwent an MRI and it was discovered she has a bruised calcaneus bone. She is at home recovering and undergoing physical therapy. She is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks. Stay locked in to WWE Digital for the latest updates.

