Update On Sasha Banks Following Injury Scare At WWE Live Event
January 5, 2022 | Posted by
It was reported over the weekend that Sasha Banks appeared to hurt her leg during a WWE live event in North Carolina. While wrestling Charlotte Flair, she hit an over-the-knee backbreaker and appeared to tweak her left leg, before being helped to the back after the match was over. She later tweeted that she was okay.
PWInsider reports that Banks suffered a sprained leg after the match. Mild sprains can take around six weeks to heal. There’s no word on if she will miss any time.
