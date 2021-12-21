Backstage Update on WWE Splitting Up AJ Styles & Omos

– As previously reported, the tag team of AJ Styles and Omos came to an end last night on WWE Raw. Things broke down after their match with the Mysterios, and Omos refused to tag in, causing Styles to lose the match. Omos eventually dropped AJ Styles with a gorilla press. According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE apparently sped up the plans for the tag team duo to split up.

WWE sources indicate that WWE has significant plans for both Styles and Omos in early 2022. As a result, they wanted to blow off their tag team and program before the major Royal Rumble and WrestleMania events later next year.

The former tag team partners and Raw tag team champions are scheduled to face each other in a singles match next week on Monday Night Raw.