Backstage Update on When Ronda Rousey Will Return to WWE TV From Her Suspension

– As previously reported, WWE handed down a fine and suspension to Ronda Rousey for attacking referee Dan Engler at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on when Rousey might be back on WWE TV.

According to Meltzer, Ronda Rousey is currently booked to work WWE Clash at the Castle next month, so her in-storyline suspension shouldn’t keep her off of television for that long. This means she will likely return before the event, so it’s unlikely that Rousey will be off of WWE television for over a month.

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for September 3. Clash at the Castle will be the first WWE stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 thirty years ago. The event will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.