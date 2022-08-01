wrestling / News
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
The full announcement, which notes Rousey will not be on Smackdown, reads:
Ronda Rousey fined and suspended for attacking WWE official
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended.
An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall.
Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown
