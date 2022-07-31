wrestling / News
Controversial Ending Concludes Smackdown Women’s Title Match At WWE Summerslam
Liv Morgan is still technically the Smackdown Women’s Champion after WWE Summerslam, but not without controversy. Ronda Rousey dominated the match and looked to win with an armbar, but Morgan moved her into a pinfall for the three count. However, the replay showed that Morgan tapped out before the three, meaning she technically should have lost. After the match, Rousey attacked Morgan and put her in the armbar. She then attacked referee Dan Engler and put him in an armbar as well.
Morgan has been Smackdown Women’s Champion for 28 days after winning it at Money in the Bank. She is in her first reign.
