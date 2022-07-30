Join 411’s Live WWE Summerslam Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. Next up is a video package for Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin followed by a video package for The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day.