Bad Bunny Says WWE Is ‘100% Real,’ Calls WrestleMania Match the Best Moment of His Life

– As noted, Bad Bunny appeared on The Shop: Uninterrupted this week on HBO Max, and he chatted about his recent run in WWE, which saw him work a tag team match with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania. You can view some clips of Bad Bunny’s appearance on the show that were posted on social media below.

When asked if WWE was real or fake, Bad Bunny responded, “It’s real. It’s 100% real. It’s insane, the work. When I was learning, the first day, they are like teach me how to fall, like bumps, the bumps. So, I said, ‘How can can these people do this, I don’t know, 20-30 years?’ Like Undertaker, Triple H like so many years receiving that pain. It’s crazy. It’s crazy, but I love it.”

When he was chatting with Jay-Z about working his match at WrestleMania, Jay-Z commented, “Definitely bigger than the SuperBowl.” Bad Bunny responded, “Yeah, it’s bigger! More than the Grammys! That was the best moment of my life.”

Bad Bunny and Priest scored the win over Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37.