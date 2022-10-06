Bandido Says He Hasn’t Signed Deal With AEW, Confirms Offer From WWE

Bandido has denied a report that he’s signed a deal with AEW while confirming that he had an offer from WWE. It was reported yesterday that Bandido had agreed to a deal with AEW, but in an interview with Mas Lucha (per F4W Online), Bandido said that he is still in talks with AEW but hasn’t yet signed a deal. He also noted that he has an offer from WWE, though he said that he’s likely to sign with AEW.

Bandido added in the interview that Tony Khan and Chris Jericho spoke to him after his match against Jericho on AEW Dynamite last week to talk to him about signing with the company. He said that Khan told him that he didn’t just want Bandido in AEW, but that “I need you in AEW.”